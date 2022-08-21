Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Wheelchair Rugby [Image 4 of 6]

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Wheelchair Rugby

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2022

    DoD Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 21, 2022) Team Air Force practices wheelchair rugby at the 2022 DoD Warrior Games, Aug. 21, 2022. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angel Heraldez)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2022
    Date Posted: 08.21.2022
    TAGS

    Warrior Games
    WarriorGames22
    WG22

