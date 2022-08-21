ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 21, 2022) Team Air Force practices wheelchair rugby at the 2022 DoD Warrior Games, Aug. 21, 2022. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angel Heraldez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2022 Date Posted: 08.21.2022 21:41 Photo ID: 7381316 VIRIN: 220821-A-GJ727-1061 Resolution: 7410x4940 Size: 2.25 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 DoD Warrior Games Wheelchair Rugby [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.