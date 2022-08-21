2022 Department of Defense warrior Games Day 2

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kenneth Guinn, a Team Air Force Warrior Games athlete, throws the ball during a wheelchair rugby game at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, August 21st, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. The DoD Warrior Games serve as a way to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded warriors by engaging them outside of traditional therapy settings. Participation in these games showcases the service member’s dedication to the adaptive sports program, and their limitless potential through competitive sports. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin V. Currie)

