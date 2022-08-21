2022 Department of Defense warrior Games Day 2

Jiri Crowder, U.S. Air Force Deputy Director of Resilience, smiles after presenting a Team Army athlete with the silver medal following an air precision rifle competition at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, August 21st, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. The DoD Warrior Games program aims to inspire recovery through adaptive physical fitness and to encourage new opportunities for growth and achievement for wounded, ill or injured service members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin V. Currie)

