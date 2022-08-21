Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Carrie Villa, a pharmacy technician with the 18th Field Hospital, and Sr. Amn. Devon Bouffard, a dental technician, 158th Fighter Wing, 158th Medical Group, take a patient’s dental X-ray photograph during Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022 as part of community outreach to increase awareness of the mission at Wise Va., Aug. 21, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

