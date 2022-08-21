U.S. Air Force Capt. Conner Simms, a chaplain with the 934th Airlift Wing, says a prayer with members of Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022 as part of community outreach to increase awareness of the mission at Wise Va., Aug. 21, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2022 Date Posted: 08.21.2022 19:15 Photo ID: 7381139 VIRIN: 220821-F-DV652-1002 Resolution: 4581x3054 Size: 9.59 MB Location: WISE, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.