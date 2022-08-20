Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Community Outreach

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bradford Scott, a chaplain’s assistant with the 911th Airlift Wing, speaks with Mark Wagoner, a pastor with the Neon First Church of God as part of his community outreach to increase awareness of Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022 at Neon, Ky., Aug. 20, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

