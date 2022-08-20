Mark Wagoner, a pastor with the First Church of God, speaks with members of Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022 as part of community outreach to increase awareness of the mission at Neon, Ky., Aug. 20, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2022 Date Posted: 08.21.2022 18:23 Photo ID: 7381074 VIRIN: 220820-F-DV652-2018 Resolution: 4809x3206 Size: 8.54 MB Location: NEON, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Community Outreach [Image 27 of 27], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.