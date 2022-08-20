Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Distinguished Visitor

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Peder Swanson, Deputy Commanding General of 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support), greets Air Force Tech Sgt. Monica Hanson, a medical technician with the 932nd Airlift Wing, 932nd Medical Squadron, during Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022 at Wise, Va., Aug. 20, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

Date Taken: 08.20.2022 Location: WISE, VA, US