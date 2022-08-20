Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Distinguished Visitor

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Peder Swanson, Deputy Commanding General of 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support), Col. Katie Suarez, Commander of the 338th Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Nathaniel Chapman, Command Sergeant Major of the 338th Brigade, observe Spc. Joanna Rodriguez, an optician with NORA, quality check eyewear during Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022 at Wise, Va., Aug. 20, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

