Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Distinguished Visitor [Image 14 of 27]

    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Distinguished Visitor

    WISE, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans  

    514th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    Command Sgt. Maj. Nathaniel Chapman, Command Sergeant Major of the 338th Brigade, coins Sgt. Rhiana Brown, a medical logistics specialist with the 18th Field Hospital, Hospital Headquarters Company, for her efforts during Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022 at Wise, Va., Aug. 20, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.21.2022 18:29
    Photo ID: 7381054
    VIRIN: 220820-F-DV652-1080
    Resolution: 3332x2221
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: WISE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Distinguished Visitor [Image 27 of 27], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022
    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022
    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022
    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022
    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022
    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022
    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022
    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Distinguished Visitor
    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Distinguished Visitor
    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022
    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Distinguished Visitor
    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Distinguished Visitor
    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Distinguished Visitor
    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Distinguished Visitor
    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Distinguished Visitor
    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Distinguished Visitor
    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Distinguished Visitor
    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Distinguished Visitor
    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Distinguished Visitor
    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Distinguished Visitor
    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Distinguished Visitor
    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Distinguished Visitor
    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Community Outreach
    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Community Outreach
    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Community Outreach
    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Community Outreach
    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Community Outreach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IRT
    Appalachian Care

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT