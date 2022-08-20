Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Distinguished Visitor

Command Sgt. Maj. Nathaniel Chapman, Command Sergeant Major of the 338th Brigade, coins Spc. Shaniqua Ballard, a nurse with the 18th Field Hospital, 304th Medical Detachment, for her efforts during Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022 at Wise, Va., Aug. 20, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

Date Taken: 08.20.2022 Location: WISE, VA, US