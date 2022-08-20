2022 Warrior Games

Team Army and Team Canada scramble for the ball while competing in a wheelchair rugby match during the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Aug. 20, 2022. Hosted by the U.S. Army, service members and veterans from across the DoD compete in adaptive sports alongside armed forces competitors from Canada and Ukraine. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Henry Villarama)

