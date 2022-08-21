2022 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Shooting Competition

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Annika Hustler, veteran, sights in her rifle at the shooting competition, during the 2022 DoD Warrior Games in Orlando, Fla. on Aug. 21, 2022. The annual event celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured U.S. Service Members and veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson)

