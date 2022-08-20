2022 Warrior Games

Retired U.S. Army Maj. William Hammac competes in a shooting event during the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida, Aug. 20, 2022. Hosted by the U.S. Army at the Walt Disney World Resort, this year’s Warrior Games sees service members and veterans from across the DoD competing in a variety of adaptive sports alongside armed forces athletes from Canada and Ukraine. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jacob Gleich)

