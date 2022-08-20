Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Warrior Games [Image 2 of 7]

    2022 Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Jacob Gleich 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    U.S. Army Veteran, Dr. Rory Cooper, left, director of the Paralyzed Veterans of America Research Foundation, speaks to U.S. Army Spc. Gerald Blakley, during the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida, Aug. 20, 2022. Hosted by the U.S. Army at the Walt Disney World Resort, this year’s Warrior Games sees service members and veterans from across the DoD competing in a variety of adaptive sports alongside armed forces athletes from Canada and Ukraine. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jacob Gleich)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.21.2022 14:12
    Photo ID: 7380788
    VIRIN: 220820-A-ZB549-1010
    Resolution: 5372x4029
    Size: 7.9 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Warrior Games [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Jacob Gleich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Warrior Games

    warriorgames
    Army Recovery Care Program
    ARCP
    WG22

