220820-N-ZE328-1102 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 20, 2022) The Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) transits alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea, Aug. 20, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey Trinh)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2022 06:27
|Photo ID:
|7380634
|VIRIN:
|220820-N-ZE328-1102
|Resolution:
|7015x4682
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Kelsey Trinh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT