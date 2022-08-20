220820-N-ZE328-1060 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 20, 2022) Seaman Kayla Raffaele, from New Rochelle, New York, mans the helm of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), Aug. 20, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey Trinh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2022 Date Posted: 08.21.2022 06:27 Photo ID: 7380631 VIRIN: 220820-N-ZE328-1060 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.04 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Kelsey Trinh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.