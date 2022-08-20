Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 14 of 22]

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.20.2022

    Photo by Seaman Hunter Day 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220820-N-JR318-1167 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 20, 2022) MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters, attached to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, deliver supplies to the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), Aug. 20, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hunter Day)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.21.2022 06:27
    Photo ID: 7380626
    VIRIN: 220820-N-JR318-1167
    Resolution: 3437x2334
    Size: 935.79 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 22 of 22], by SN Hunter Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

