220819-N-TO573-1008 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 19, 2022) Sailors perform maintenance on a close-in weapon system aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Aug. 19, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2022 06:27
|Photo ID:
|7380624
|VIRIN:
|220819-N-TO573-1046
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|841.14 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 22 of 22], by SN Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
