220819-N-JR318-1037 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 19, 2022) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Kiala Wolf, left, from Rogersville, Missouri, and Boatswain's Mate Seaman Kiariza Maranon, from Buena Park, Maryland, inspect a lifebouy aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 19, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hunter Day)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2022 06:26
|Photo ID:
|7380620
|VIRIN:
|220819-N-JR318-1037
|Resolution:
|4808x3056
|Size:
|994.31 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 22 of 22], by SN Hunter Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
