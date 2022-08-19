The 624th Movement Control Team, of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, and other Movement Control Teams, in Alexandroupolis Greece circle up to conduct a Rehearsal of Concept (ROC) Drill in preparation of the multiple vessels soon to arrive. The vessels are coming in packed tightly with 1st Armored Division, Combat Aviation Brigade's entire inventory - ranging from multiple Blackhawk helicopters all the way to HEMT M969 Fuelers. It is critical that everyone understand the plan of getting all the equipment off the ship, without damaging any property or anyone getting hurt during the process - this is why they conduct a ROC drill prior. During the ROC drill they lay out every small detail on how the operation of unloading the vessel will occur, all the way from unlatching the tie-down straps to having an operator to hand guide equipment down the ramp safely. They utilize the five paragraph operation order (Situation, Mission, Execution, Sustainment, and Command and Control) as a template for the ROC Drill. This ensures every question the may arise is already answered and that all those present on the port have the information they require. This includes not only the Movement Control Teams, but also the Greek host nation military members who will be working alongside the U.S. Military - and other government agency employees. Once everyone has grasped the technical piece and understand the plan, a walk around is conducted - similar to a recon. This ensure everyone knows the exact locations of the operation, which will allow it to operate smoothly.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.20.2022 15:12 Photo ID: 7380320 VIRIN: 220819-A-VS028-393 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.67 MB Location: GR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Movement Control Teams prepare for Vessel Arrival in Alexandroupolis [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Alexander Harrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.