Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.20.2022 07:37 Photo ID: 7380132 VIRIN: 220817-N-QI593-1014 Resolution: 4259x6388 Size: 1.92 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.