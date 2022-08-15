Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Date Posted: 08.20.2022 07:37 Photo ID: 7380131 VIRIN: 220816-N-QI593-1133 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.71 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.