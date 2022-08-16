The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.

220816-N-QI593-1116 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 16, 2022) The Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits in the Mediterranean Sea as seen through a telescopic alidade aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), Aug. 16, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

