    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    American Flag and Fort McCoy [Image 23 of 25]

    American Flag and Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The American flag on the garrison flagpole is shown Aug. 18, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984. Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.20.2022 00:11
    Photo ID: 7379934
    VIRIN: 220818-A-OK556-296
    Resolution: 1671x2472
    Size: 885.78 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Flag and Fort McCoy [Image 25 of 25], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    American Flag
    flag
    Fort McCoy
    Old Glory
    United States flag

