    Republic of Korea 21st National Assembly visits PACAF Headquarters

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2018

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, stands alongside Lee Hun-seung and Won Sik Shin, both members of the Republic of Korea 21st National Assembly, after a gift exchange at Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii, Aug. 11, 2022. Meetings with Allies and partners strengthen the U.S. Department of Defense’s regional security cooperation that is essential to address regional threats. A strong defense relationship among the United States, Combined Forces Command and the Republic of Korea serves as the anchor of stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2018
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 22:41
    Photo ID: 7379868
    VIRIN: 220711-F-EA289-0009
    Resolution: 1678x1009
    Size: 486.68 KB
    Location: HI, US
