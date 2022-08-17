Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Sealift Command’s Combat Logistics Ship Departs Shipyard in India [Image 2 of 3]

    Military Sealift Command’s Combat Logistics Ship Departs Shipyard in India

    INDIA

    08.17.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    CHENNAI, INDIA (Aug. 17, 2022) – Joel Garcia, of Military Sealift Command Far East, watches the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE-10) depart L&T Shipyard in Kattupalli, near Chennai, India, Aug. 17, 2022. While in India, the ship conducted scheduled maintenance, including repairs to safety and crew habitability systems and equipment. “India’s initiative to offer logistics, repairs, and refits to the U.S. ships assumes special significance in furthering the strategic partnership between India and the United States, thereby promoting harmony in South Asia under the Indo-Pacific initiative,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar, Defence Secretary of India. As part of Military Sealift Command’s Combat Logistics Force (CLF), Charles Drew enables U.S. Navy ships to remain at sea and combat ready for extended periods of time. In addition, CLF ships, like Charles Drew, also resupply international partners and allies operating in the Indo-Pacific Region. Under Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (Courtesy photo)

    MSC
    India
    Military Sealift Command
    Indo-Pacific
    Charles Drew

