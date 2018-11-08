SSBN VERTREP

220802-N-N0869-1001



PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2022) A U.S. Marine MV-22 Osprey rotary-wing aircraft delivers supplies to the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) during a vertical replenishment at sea. Henry M. Jackson is one of eight ballistic-missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy photo)

