John Forbes, Senate Appropriations Committee, visits the First Team

Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general (left), speaks with John Forbes, Senate Appropriations Committee (right), as he leaves the 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters on August 18, 2022, in Fort Hood, TX. Forbes visited the installation to assess issues with outdated facilities and equipment. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Froylan Grimaldo, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs)

