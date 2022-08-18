Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    John Forbes, Senate Appropriations Committee, visits the First Team [Image 1 of 3]

    John Forbes, Senate Appropriations Committee, visits the First Team

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Froylan Grimaldo  

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    John Forbes, Senate Appropriations Committee (left), shakes hands with Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general (right), as he enters the 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters on August 18, Fort Hood, TX. Forbes visited the installation to assess issues with outdated facilities and equipment. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Froylan Grimaldo, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, John Forbes, Senate Appropriations Committee, visits the First Team [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Froylan Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hood
    DOD
    1CD
    FirstTeam
    LiveTheLegend
    CAVLegacy

