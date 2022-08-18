Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Games 2022

    Warrior Games 2022

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Spc. Clara Soria 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    U.S. Army 1LT Jeffery Jones hydrates after cycling practice at the ESPN Sports complex, Orlando, Florida during the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, Aug. 18, 2022. The DoD Warrior Games will be conducted August 19 – 28, hosted by the U.S. Army at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Men and Women from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command are joined in competition by athletes with the Canadian Soldier On organization for a variety of adaptive sports ranging from archery to wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Clara Soria-Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 15:03
    Photo ID: 7378989
    VIRIN: 220818-A-US397-1014
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Games 2022, by SPC Clara Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Warrior Games 2022

