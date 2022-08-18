Warrior Games 2022

U.S. Army 1LT Jeffery Jones hydrates after cycling practice at the ESPN Sports complex, Orlando, Florida during the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, Aug. 18, 2022. The DoD Warrior Games will be conducted August 19 – 28, hosted by the U.S. Army at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Men and Women from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command are joined in competition by athletes with the Canadian Soldier On organization for a variety of adaptive sports ranging from archery to wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Clara Soria-Hernandez)

