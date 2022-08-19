On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast we chat with the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Army Community Service, Bill Lukens, about the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team's return home and the reintegration options available to Soldiers and Families through ACS. Take a listen on your favorite streaming platform, today!
08.19.2022
08.19.2022
7378792
220819-D-AI640-300
940x788
62.82 KB
FORT STEWART, GA, US
0
0
