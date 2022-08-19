Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast we chat with the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Army Community Service, Bill Lukens, about the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team's return home and the reintegration options available to Soldiers and Families through ACS. Take a listen on your favorite streaming platform, today!

    This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    1st ABCT
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

