The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the Thunderbirds, perform for the Warriors Over The Wasatch Air Show at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, June 26, 2022. The Thunderbirds represent the pride, precision, and professionalism of nearly 700,000 total force American Airmen around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 13:17 Photo ID: 7378739 VIRIN: 220626-F-JV039-1006 Resolution: 5224x2939 Size: 5.16 MB Location: HILL AFB, UT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunderbirds fly for Warriors Over The Wasatch Airshow [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Andrew Sarver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.