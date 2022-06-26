Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Sarver 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the Thunderbirds, perform for the Warriors Over The Wasatch Air Show at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, June 26, 2022. The Thunderbirds represent the pride, precision, and professionalism of nearly 700,000 total force American Airmen around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 13:17
    Photo ID: 7378739
    VIRIN: 220626-F-JV039-1006
    Resolution: 5224x2939
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds fly for Warriors Over The Wasatch Airshow [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Andrew Sarver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    Hill AFB
    Air Force
    AF Thunderbirds

