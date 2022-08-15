The Kearsarge ARG and Finnish Navy Conduct a Maneuvering Exercise

220816-N-XH769-1403 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 16, 2022) The Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) transits the Baltic Sea during a maneuvering exercise with the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Aug. 16, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Clark)
|08.15.2022
|08.19.2022 11:57
|7378603
|220816-N-XH769-1403
|6239x4159
|1.4 MB
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
