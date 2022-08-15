Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Kearsarge ARG and Finnish Navy Conduct a Maneuvering Exercise [Image 1 of 4]

    The Kearsarge ARG and Finnish Navy Conduct a Maneuvering Exercise

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Clark 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    220816-N-XH769-1426 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 16, 2022) The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) transits the Baltic Sea during a maneuvering exercise with the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Aug. 16, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Clark)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 11:57
    Photo ID: 7378602
    VIRIN: 220816-N-XH769-1426
    Resolution: 6699x4466
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Kearsarge ARG and Finnish Navy Conduct a Maneuvering Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Ryan Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Kearsarge ARG and Finnish Navy Conduct a Maneuvering Exercise
    The Kearsarge ARG and Finnish Navy Conduct a Maneuvering Exercise
    The Kearsarge ARG and Finnish Navy Conduct a Maneuvering Exercise
    The Kearsarge ARG and Finnish Navy Conduct a Maneuvering Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    PHOTO EXERCISE
    DEPLOYMENT
    SHIP FORMATION
    KEARSARGE LHD 3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT