Capt. Ryan Webster, the Brigade Support Element Detachment Commander assigned to 4th Cavalry Multi-Functional Training Brigade, 1st Army Division East, promoted to the rank of Major, alongside his wife, Brittany, August 18, 2022 at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

“I wouldn’t have been able to get to where I am today without the support and mentorship of the field grade officers that guided me along the way,” said Webster. “I promise to be a field grade officer of character, that gives 100% each day, to support the Soldiers within this brigade.”

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jacob Wachob, 4th Cavalry MFTB.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 10:07 Photo ID: 7378241 VIRIN: 220818-A-KJ562-953 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.18 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Captain Webster Promoted to Major [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jacob Wachob, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.