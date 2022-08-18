Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Captain Webster Promoted to Major [Image 4 of 4]

    Captain Webster Promoted to Major

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jacob Wachob 

    4th Cavalry Brigade First Army Division East

    Capt. Ryan Webster, the Brigade Support Element Detachment Commander assigned to 4th Cavalry Multi-Functional Training Brigade, 1st Army Division East, promoted to the rank of Major, alongside his wife, Brittany, August 18, 2022 at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
    “I wouldn’t have been able to get to where I am today without the support and mentorship of the field grade officers that guided me along the way,” said Webster. “I promise to be a field grade officer of character, that gives 100% each day, to support the Soldiers within this brigade.”
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jacob Wachob, 4th Cavalry MFTB.)

    This work, Captain Webster Promoted to Major [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jacob Wachob, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

