Captain Webster Promoted to Major

Capt. Ryan Webster, the Brigade Support Element Detachment Commander assigned to 4th Cavalry Multi-Functional Training Brigade, 1st Army Division East, promoted to the rank of Major, August 18, 2022 at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
“I wouldn’t have been able to get to where I am today without the support and mentorship of the field grade officers that guided me along the way,” said Webster. “I promise to be a field grade officer of character, that gives 100% each day, to support the Soldiers within this brigade.”
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jacob Wachob, 4th Cavalry MFTB.)
