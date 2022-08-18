Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Principal Deputy Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Visits 175th Wing and Civil Air Patrol Encampment [Image 10 of 15]

    Principal Deputy Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Visits 175th Wing and Civil Air Patrol Encampment

    MIDDLE RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    A C-130 crew chief assigned to the West Virginia Air National Guard gives a tour to Civil Air Patrol cadets during a base visit at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Middle River, Maryland, August 18, 2022. The Civil Air Patrol cadets were on base as part of their 2022 summer encampment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Chris Schepers)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 10:03
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Principal Deputy Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Visits 175th Wing and Civil Air Patrol Encampment [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maryland Air National Guard
    Civil Air Patrol
    175th Wing

