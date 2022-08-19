Women’s Equality Day at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 19, 2022) Members of Naval Support Activity Souda Bay’s Multicultural Committee organize an early Women’s Equality Day commemoration, Aug. 19, 2022. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., Allied, and Partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)

