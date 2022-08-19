Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s Equality Day at NSA Souda Bay [Image 4 of 5]

    Women’s Equality Day at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Nicholas Tenorio 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 19, 2022) Command Master Chief Igor F. Vargas, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, cuts the cake during an early Women’s Equality Day commemoration, Aug. 19, 2022. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., Allied, and Partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 08:22
    Location: GR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

