    172 Airlift Wing receives Active Attack Integrated Response training [Image 4 of 5]

    172 Airlift Wing receives Active Attack Integrated Response training

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Defenders with the 172nd Security Forces Squadron and firefighters with 172nd Civil Engineer Squadron took part in Active Attack Integrated Response training, led by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety Office of Homeland Security at Thompson Field, Jackson, Mississippi, August 18, 2022. AAIR provides a framework for integrated response during an active attack/shooter event. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 08:16
    Photo ID: 7378110
    VIRIN: 220729-Z-BT678-273
    Resolution: 5926x4128
    Size: 0 B
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 172 Airlift Wing receives Active Attack Integrated Response training [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jared Bounds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    tecc
    Air National Guard
    Mississippi Air National Guard
    172nd Airlift Wing
    Security Forces (SF)
    Air Force firefighter

