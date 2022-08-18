220818-N-TO573-1292 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 18, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) Airman Katelynn Hunt, from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, communicates via sound-powered telephone aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO-196), Aug. 18, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 9 of 9], by SN Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.