Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 08:04 Photo ID: 7378099 VIRIN: 220818-N-TO573-1211 Resolution: 3280x4792 Size: 976.73 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 9 of 9], by SN Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.