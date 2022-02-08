Capt. Joseph Harder III, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) celebrates NAVFAC EURAFCENT’s electrical supply contract acquirement August 2, 2022. NAVFAC EURAFCENT secured the estimated 90 million euro, long-term contract with Enel Energia providing electricity to bases in Vicenza, Gaeta, Naples, and Sigonella and avoided a country wide power outage.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 05:12
|Photo ID:
|7377909
|VIRIN:
|220802-N-LV363-006
|Resolution:
|3696x2511
|Size:
|689.91 KB
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC EURAFCENT Celebrates New Electrical Supply Contract, by Andrew Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT