Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Celebrates New Electrical Supply Contract

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Celebrates New Electrical Supply Contract

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.02.2022

    Photo by Andrew Taylor 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Capt. Joseph Harder III, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) celebrates NAVFAC EURAFCENT’s electrical supply contract acquirement August 2, 2022. NAVFAC EURAFCENT secured the estimated 90 million euro, long-term contract with Enel Energia providing electricity to bases in Vicenza, Gaeta, Naples, and Sigonella and avoided a country wide power outage.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 05:12
    Photo ID: 7377909
    VIRIN: 220802-N-LV363-006
    Resolution: 3696x2511
    Size: 689.91 KB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC EURAFCENT Celebrates New Electrical Supply Contract, by Andrew Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bell Ringing Ceremony
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT