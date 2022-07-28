Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT All Hands Call [Image 5 of 5]

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT All Hands Call

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.28.2022

    Photo by Andrew Taylor 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Capt. Joseph Harder III, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) addresses staff members during an all hands call at the Naval Support Activity, Naples, Italy base theater July 28, 2022. NAVFAC EURAFCENT manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Central Asia and Africa.

    All Hands
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    Capt. Joseph Harder

