220816-N-MZ836-1858 BALTIC SEA (Aug. 16, 2022) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) transits the Baltic Sea during a photo exercise Aug. 16, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Schwab)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 04:50
|Photo ID:
|7377870
|VIRIN:
|220816-N-MZ836-1858
|Resolution:
|4674x7011
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kearsarge ARG-22nd MEU completes interoperability training with Finnish Armed Forces [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
