220816-N-MZ836-1858 BALTIC SEA (Aug. 16, 2022) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) transits the Baltic Sea during a photo exercise Aug. 16, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Schwab)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 04:50 Photo ID: 7377870 VIRIN: 220816-N-MZ836-1858 Resolution: 4674x7011 Size: 1.59 MB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge ARG-22nd MEU completes interoperability training with Finnish Armed Forces [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.