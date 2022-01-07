Yokosuka, Japan (Jul. 25, 2022) - Capt. Michael S. Carl became the 39th NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka commanding officer after relieving Capt. Edward D. Pidgeon during a change of command ceremony held on July 1 onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Midoriko Morita)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 03:44
|Photo ID:
|7377788
|VIRIN:
|220701-N-SM621-015
|Resolution:
|7049x5035
|Size:
|8.7 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|JERMYN, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Command [Image 15 of 15], by Midoriko Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
