    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.01.2022

    Photo by Midoriko Morita 

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka

    Yokosuka, Japan (Jul. 25, 2022) - Capt. Michael S. Carl became the 39th NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka commanding officer after relieving Capt. Edward D. Pidgeon during a change of command ceremony held on July 1 onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Midoriko Morita)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 03:44
    Photo ID: 7377778
    VIRIN: 220701-N-SM621-005
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command [Image 15 of 15], by Midoriko Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command
    2022
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka
    Capt. Edward D. Pidgeon

