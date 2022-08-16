Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Laughter comes to PSAB [Image 6 of 10]

    Operation Laughter comes to PSAB

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Tancer 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. service members deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, smile, chuckle and laugh at an Operation Laughter comedy routine, Aug. 16, 2022. Operation Laughter was brought to PSAB by Armed Forces Entertainment in coordination with the 378th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron. AFE and the 378th EFSS share a mission of raising troop morale and mental health within USCENTCOM’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 02:19
    Photo ID: 7377768
    VIRIN: 220816-F-WH833-1083
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Laughter comes to PSAB [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    Armed Forces Entertainment
    AFCENT
    Operation Laughter
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    378th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron

