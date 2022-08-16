Operation Laughter comes to PSAB

Keith Nelson, a comedian with Operation Laughter, does a comedy routine at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 16, 2022. Operation Laughter was brought to PSAB by Armed Forces Entertainment in coordination with the 378th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron. AFE and the 378th EFSS share a mission of raising troop morale and mental health within USCENTCOM’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

